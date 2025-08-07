The Prime Minister of Moldova met with the country's chief rabbi, amidst a wave of rising antisemitism across Europe, declaring, "We will not allow antisemitism to take root in Moldova."

The Prime Minister and the Chief Rabbi discussed preserving Jewish heritage, developing Jewish community institutions, and deepening cooperation between the community and the authorities.

Moldova's Chief Rabbi Pinchas Salzman stressed: "Especially at a time when Jews across Europe are experiencing a worrying increase in antisemitism, it is important that the Prime Minister publicly declares support for the Jewish community."

While Jewish communities in many European countries are dealing with a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents, often met with the silence of leaders, a different trend is emerging in Moldova.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean held an official meeting with the country's Chief Rabbi, Pinchas Salzman, to discuss several topics. These included preserving Jewish heritage, developing institutions for the Jewish community, and strengthening cooperation between the community and state authorities.

"We are committed to ensuring that the Jewish community lives here in security, peace, and prosperity," Prime Minister Recean stated. "We will not allow antisemitism to take root in Moldova." During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that this is a comprehensive government policy to strengthen ties with the country's Jewish community, which numbers in the thousands, alongside many Israeli tourists who visit the country.

Rabbi Pinchas Salzman, who serves as the Chief Rabbi of Moldova, presented the Prime Minister with an overview of the Jewish community's extensive activities in Moldova, including its institutions like educational centers, synagogues, Jewish heritage preservation projects, and social aid programs. During the war in Ukraine, the community's institutions became a center for refugee assistance, working to save lives in coordination with local authorities and international bodies.

The Chief Rabbi expressed the Jewish community's gratitude for the support provided by the authorities in preserving historical memory and Jewish heritage, along with initiatives aimed at strengthening understanding and inter-community cooperation.

"The meeting with the Prime Minister is an expression of the mutual commitment between the Jewish community and the Moldovan government," Rabbi Salzman said after the meeting. "Especially at a time when Jews across Europe are experiencing a worrying increase in antisemitism, it is important that the Prime Minister publicly declares support for the Jewish community."