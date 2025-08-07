ריקודים בבקום צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Hundreds of young men from hesder yeshivas across the country reported for duty yesterday (Wednesday) at the Tel Hashomer recruitment center, officially beginning their service in the IDF as part of the hesder yeshiva combat track.

In the Hesder program, yeshiva students typically engage in two years of study, followed by a reduced period of army service and a second period of study in yeshiva.

The atmosphere was filled with singing and dancing, reflecting a deep sense of mission rooted in both faith and national responsibility. The enlistment event, held at the Tel Hashomer base, brought together members of the religious-Zionist community who are committed to combining Torah study with military service.

Recruits came from a number of prominent yeshivas, including Yeshivat Nir, Yeshivat Tefachot, Yeshivat Har Etzion, and Yeshivat Orot Shaul — with many of their students being assigned to the Kfir Brigade. Meanwhile, recruits from Yeshivat Avinoam in the new town of Evyatar in Samaria and Yeshivat Elon Moreh are set to join the Nahal Brigade.

"It’s a tremendous privilege to begin our service together, grounded in Torah and driven by a sense of purpose," said one of the new recruits. "We truly feel that we’re doing the right thing."