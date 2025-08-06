President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog were received today( Wednesday) by President Alar Karis of Estonia at the Presidential Palace in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. The two presidents held a diplomatic meeting followed by a joint statement to the press.

In his remarks, President Herzog presented images of hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavsky, held hostage by Hamas, juxtaposed against a staged photo from Gaza - revealed by a German newspaper - showing Gazans holding empty pots in front of cameras, but not in a food line.

From President Isaac Herzog’s statement: “This is an image of Evyatar David, a young kid who was at the party, at the Nova Festival, and he is now skin and bones. His situation is life-threatening. And you see the fat hand of his captor - they have food there. The other room is full of food - the hostages who came out of this tunnel told us. And this is Rom Braslavski, another hostage that they were aired in a video two days ago. All the other hostages - they are in life risking situation. Therefore, in order to resolve the situation, we tell the world: You want to move forward? Get a hostage deal, get a ceasefire. In the last two weeks, Israel has overhauled the entire approach to the humanitarian situation, pushing in major quantities of humanitarian aid, 30,000 tons in the last week, 30 tons only by air drops yesterday, hundreds of trucks.”

He stressed, “The UN is holding hundreds of trucks, almost 800 trucks the UN can distribute and is failing to distribute. Instead of that, we see a PR campaign like this one revealed in a German newspaper. You see a photographer staging Gaza people to show that they are lacking food. This is staged. We don't shy away from the humanitarian need to help the people of Gaza, but we ask the world not to fall for the lies. Condemn Hamas and say to Hamas, you want to move on? Get the hostages out.”