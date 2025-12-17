The Office of the President is pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Lee as its new International Media Advisor.

Lee replaces veteran media advisor, Jason Pearlman, who is concluding his second term in the President’s Office having also served as International Media Advisor to Israel’s 10th President Reuven Rivlin.

He joins the President’s Office after having served in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, including as Head of International Social Media and Head of the Strategy and Messaging Department.

President Herzog said: “Jason has helped guide the Office of the President through perhaps Israel’s most challenging times with the international press. I am grateful for his tireless efforts to promote understanding of the work of the President of Israel, and bring Israel’s story to millions around the world. We wish him success in his future endeavours. In welcoming Benjamin we know we have a bright and keen new addition to our team who will contribute greatly to the work of the Office of the President.”