WhatsApp is rolling out a new safety feature designed to protect users from being added to suspicious group chats by unknown contacts—a method often used to spread spam and scams.

The feature introduces a “safety screen” that appears when a user is added to a group by someone not in their contact list. This screen displays key details, including the group name, the person who added them, and a warning that the invite came from an unknown source.

Until the user decides to stay or leave the group, message notifications will be muted by default. If they choose to stay, they can view group messages without sharing personal details.

Users also have the option to immediately leave the group without opening any messages. WhatsApp says this tool complements its existing automated systems, which flag millions of suspicious accounts monthly. It also provides tips for staying secure, like avoiding unknown links and verifying senders.

Random group invites have become a common tactic in digital scams involving fake investments, lotteries, and donation schemes. This new feature aims to curb such abuse and enhance user privacy.

The update will roll out to all Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. What'sApp called for users to ensure they had the most recent version of the app to allow them to access the new feature.