An American nonprofit organization wrote to Congress warning of anti-Jewish discrimination in a union that has adopted an extreme pro-Hamas stance, the Jewish News Syndicate

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation wrote to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce last month calling on the committee to protect Jewish graduates from the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, an independent labor union.

According to the foundation, the "pro-Hamas labor union” is attempting to “impose their virulently antisemitic tactics and messaging on college campuses, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University and Cornell University.”

It also stated that the union has supported calls to eliminate both the State of Israel and Jews in general. “All the while, union bosses tell Jewish students, wrongly, that they have bad or insufficient religious grounds to opt out of union dues payments."

The United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America called for an end to what it called "Israel's war on Gaza" in December 2023, two months after the October 7 massacre committed by the Hamas terrorist organization. It has called for an end to the war repeatedly since then and has called for arms embargoes against Israel.

The union has also cited the casualty statistics put out by the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry.