Duvi Honigis Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce and J-biz Expo

The general strike spearheaded by Union Chairman Arnon Bar-David was a grave mistake that could have inflicted significant harm upon an already strained Israeli economy. The repercussions of such an action would have extended beyond local borders, discouraging valuable international allies.

Organizations in the United States, such as the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, have tirelessly endeavored to bolster Israeli businesses, especially in the wake of the ongoing conflicts. These organizations invest time, money, and effort year-round, collaborating with Israeli business leaders, economic ministers, and trade ministers to foster stronger bi-national business relationships. Their work is crucial as Israel grapples with economic contraction.

The unfortunate reality is that while American and pro-Israeli organizations do their utmost to support Israel, internal strife threatens to undo their achievements. There is no doubt that had a strike of this magnitude succeeded, it would have inflicted irreversible damage, impacting countless families and businesses that are already in distress. The motives of union leaders who rallied for this strike are politically driven and not intended to benefit workers, as even the courts agreed.

It is not as though the Israeli government has dismissed or ignored any viable propositions for bringing home the hostages. The public’s distress and frustration is being manipulated into actions that will cause long-lasting self-inflicted wounds. Those who called for joining the strike should critically evaluate their reasoning: What solutions are being overlooked? Is their goal to capitulate to Hamas? Is it to legitimize a terror organization while hitting a hurting nation and its leadership?

In recent times, we have witnessed a disturbing trend among unions globally, with notable instances including the Starbucks workers union taking a controversial stand in favor of Hamas and going against the company's corporate leadership. This was denounced and stopped through the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce's intervention, which led to forcing the Coffee Giant to file a lawsuit against its union leaders, a move which was of help to Israel.

Sadly this destructive ideology now seems to be affecting Israeli unions as well, leading them to a significant and detrimental boycott against their own nation, piggy backing off the pain of the Jewish people for the sake of the union leaders' own personal agendas, not aligned with commerce and a blatant abuse of their authority.

By aligning themselves with anti-Israel sentiments and questioning the integrity of the government's cause, they effectively undermine the security and prosperity of Israeli workers.

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce stands resolutely against the misappropriation of unions for political gain. We unequivocally condemn the actions of union leaders who use their platforms to camouflage political motives while masquerading under the guise of worker protection. In essence, these leaders are behaving no differently than groups they ostensibly oppose, who use civilians as human shields to push forward their agendas.

It is imperative for the health and future of Israel’s economy that such misguided leadership is held accountable. We call upon those who manipulate unions and exploit their membership to push personal and political goals to step down immediately. Unions that compromise their foundational mission of safeguarding workers and the economy must either replace their leadership with individuals who understand and respect these priorities or face dissolution. The stakes are too high, and the economic well-being of the nation must always come first.

The time has come for the unions within Israel to recommit to their core mission—protecting the rights of workers and fostering a thriving economic environment. Let us not allow political maneuvering to cloud the essential work that needs to be done. Strong and principled leadership is crucial in navigating these challenging times, ensuring that unions enhance rather than hinder the country’s prosperity.

The pain and agony of losing hostages and enduring conflict are undeniable. However, hatred can cloud judgment of the people and lead individuals into traps set by those who prioritize political gain over national welfare. The strike was just such a trap, intended to devastate an economy already teetering on the brink.

Moreover, the international community is watching, and internal discord empowers external adversaries. Campus violence and anti-Israel sentiment could gain traction, further isolating Israel on the global stage.

The strike called for by Arnon Bar-David and supported by union leaders, had it succeeded, would have harmed Israel. Bar-David stood by his call to strike even when the courts ruled against him. Israeli citizens must reflect deeply on the broader consequences of such actions, stand up against the unions and recognize they are being used as human shields by the unions.

The very group supposed to be protecting them instead chose to fuel the forces that seek to undermine their nation.