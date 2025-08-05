Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 28, a lawful permanent resident from the Philippines living in Long Beach, California, was arrested on August 1 for allegedly providing financial support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a US-designated foreign terrorist organization, JNS reported.

According to the US Department of Justice, Villanueva sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 to ISIS over a five-month period.

The federal complaint also states that he communicated via social media with two self-identified ISIS terrorists, during which he expressed his desire to join the terror group and offered financial support.

In one of the conversations, Villanueva allegedly told one of the terrorists, “It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven.” He added, “Someday soon, I’ll be joining.”

The FBI's investigation into Villanueva led to the discovery of what appeared to be a bomb in his bedroom at the time of his arrest.

“Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security,” said Bill Essayli, acting US attorney for the Central District of California. “We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies.”

If convicted, Villanueva faces up to 20 years in federal prison.