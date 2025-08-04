הניסוי במערכת קלע דוד צילום: דוברות משרד

Amid the ongoing Swords of Iron war and following Operation Rising Lion, the Israeli Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) within the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) in the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), in cooperation with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Rafael Advanced Systems as the prime contractor, has successfully completed a planned series of developmental flight tests of the David’s Sling Weapon System as part of its operational learning process.

The David’s Sling system successfully performed a series of live-fire tests, with scenarios simulating future threats, enhancing the system's capabilities and significantly improving its ability to face the IDF's various combat arenas. The successful tests represent another significant breakthrough in upgrading the system, which has already demonstrated high operational capabilities during the Swords of Iron War and Operation Rising Lion, with successful operational interceptions that saved lives and prevented substantial damage.

The David's Sling system, specifically designed to counter various threats like rockets, missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft, and UAVs, constitutes a central defensive layer within Israel’s comprehensive multi-layered air and missile defense architecture, which also includes the Arrow weapon system, the Iron Dome Defense system, and the near-future Iron Beam system.

The David's Sling system is jointly developed by the IMDO within the Ministry's DDR&D and the MDA. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is the primary contractor for the system, with Raytheon Missile Systems as a subcontractor. The MMR is developed by Elta, a subsidiary of IAI-Israel Aerospace Industries, and Elbit Systems is the developer of the BMC command center.

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, IMOD Director General: "We're facing an intense decade ahead that will demand robust offensive and defensive capabilities. Our adversaries continue testing our air defense systems, so we must keep upgrading them while fast-tracking breakthrough technologies that will give us a decisive edge and boost our operational capabilities. These successful tests mark another major enhancement to Israel's multi-layered air and missile defense architecture that performed exceptionally during the Swords of Iron War and Operation Rising Lion, saving countless lives and preventing damage."

Brig. Gen. (Res.), Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the DDR&D: “Israel's multi-layered air and missile defense architecture is the result of decades of development and research at the Ministry’s DDR&D, in strategic partnership with the defense industries and the U.S. MDA. The exceptional success of the David's Sling system during Operation Rising Lion demonstrated our capability to protect civilian lives and provide solutions to the most advanced threats in the world. The system's latest upgrade represents another significant milestone, expanding our operational response range and strengthening Israel's deterrent capacity. These achievements illustrate the qualitative military edge (QME) that the State of Israel maintains over its adversaries, and the technological superiority that continues to serve as the nation's protective shield."

Moshe Patel, IMDO Director: “Throughout Operation Rising Lion, while the Islamic Republic of Iran launched missiles and UAVs against civilian population centers in Israel, our Air & Missile Defense Systems—whose development and production are led by the IMDO—successfully protected numerous lives and prevented extensive damage. Our teams, together with the industries, pushed the system’s operational envelope through this test series and expanded its capabilities against emerging, sophisticated threats. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the system's evolution and delivers enhanced operational capabilities to the IDF. We will continue working around the clock alongside the U.S. MDA to advance development and accelerate production across all systems, ensuring our Air & Missile Defense Array receives cutting-edge systems.”

Yoav Tourgeman, CEO of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems: “Coming on the heels of Operation Rising Lion, Rafael is proud to conclude this advanced and highly successful series of tests. Alongside recent operational successes, this campaign further cements David’s Sling as one of the world’s leading air & missile defense systems. The testing integrated new capabilities across a wide range of challenging scenarios, with the system demonstrating outstanding performance against diverse advanced threats. I want to thank Rafael’s employees, whose expertise and dedication are reflected in the performance of our systems under operational and high-intensity combat conditions. My appreciation also goes to our longtime partners in the defense industries, the IMDO, the U.S. MDA, and the Israeli Air Force for their vital role in this shared success.”