The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante have completed the exchange of letters initiating the implementation of a special emergency aid package totaling $5.2 billion to strengthen Israel's air defense system. This strategic support will enhance and expand Israel’s Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the developing ‘Iron Beam’ laser defense system.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and the Research and Development Department at the IMoD’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) led the professional discussions with the U.S. Department of Defense to formulate the aid package, in collaboration with the Ministry’s Policy and POL-MIL Bureau, Finance Department, and General Counsel.

This $5.2 billion is part of a broader package of U.S. aid approved by the American Administration and Congress since October 7, 2023, totaling $8.7 billion. Of this, $3.5 billion will be allocated to the Israeli Ministry of Defense’s Procurement Mission in the U.S. to fund critical purchases for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The remaining $5.2 billion will be dedicated specifically to strengthening Israel's air defense capabilities.