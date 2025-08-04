MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) arrived Monday morning at the Allenby Crossing, physically blocking the passage of humanitarian aid trucks destined for the Gaza Strip.

The move was intended as a protest against the government's policy of transferring aid to enemy territory while Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity under appalling conditions.

Kroizer stated that, in his view, sending humanitarian assistance under the current circumstances constitutes "negligence," arguing that it essentially serves as "oxygen and fuel" for the murderous Hamas terror organization.

"It is inconceivable that Hamas is receiving aid, food, and medicine, while our hostages aren’t even given a single pill. This is sheer recklessness," he said.

"The aid ends up in Hamas’ hands and serves as a lifeline for a terrorist group that slaughtered our people. We are witnessing our captives held under inhumane conditions, both physically and mentally. We will continue to stand guard until every hostage is returned, and ensure that this 'aid' does not reach Hamas."

He added that instead of reaching the hostages, the aid is diverted into the wrong hands, enabling Hamas to continue its warfare. Kroizer emphasized that Israeli captives are languishing in captivity without food, medicine, or basic medical care, while Gaza residents receive ongoing humanitarian support.