German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday condemned recent Hamas propaganda videos showing emaciated Israeli hostages, calling the footage appalling and further proof of the terror group's brutality.

“I am appalled by the images of Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski. Hamas is torturing the hostages, terrorizing Israel and using its own population in the Gaza Strip as a shield,” Merz told the German newspaper Bild.

He emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire conditioned on the hostages’ release: “This is precisely why there is no way around a negotiated ceasefire for the time being. The release of all hostages is an absolute prerequisite for this.”

At the same time, Merz also stressed that despite Hamas's tactics, Israel must uphold its moral standard. “Israel will not reciprocate Hamas' cynicism and must continue to provide humanitarian aid,” he stated.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who returned Friday from a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Authority, also responded with outrage. The images show the “perfidy” of the hostages’ “tormentors,” he told Bild.

Over the weekend, Hamas released footage showing 24-year-old Israeli hostage Evyatar David, severely emaciated and forced to dig his own grave inside a narrow tunnel in Gaza.

The disturbing video has drawn international condemnation, including from French President Emmanuel Macron and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Germany has recently shifted its stance on Israel, warning in May of unspecified measures against the Jewish state and declaring it would cease exporting weapons used in violation of humanitarian law.

Long a staunch supporter of Israel following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, Germany's shift aligns with a broader European re-evaluation of Israel policy. The May warning came as Britain, France, and Canada also threatened "concrete actions" over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Before his visit to Israel last week, Wadephul called for the start of a process of recognizing a Palestinian state.

In his statement, Wadephul said, "Germany will continue to advocate that Hamas finally sets free the hostages, which include German nationals, is disarmed and no longer exerts political influence in the Palestinian territories. It must never again pose a threat to Israel."

However, he stressed that "Germany is convinced that in order to resolve the conflict permanently, a negotiated two-state solution is the only way to enable people on both sides to live in peace, security and dignity."

"Germany regards recognition of a Palestinian state as a step more at the end of the process. However, such a process must now begin."