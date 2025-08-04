US President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that his goal is to get the people of Gaza fed.

Asked by a reporter whether he had an update on Gaza, Trump responded, “Only we want the people fed. And we're the only country that's really doing that. We're putting up money to get the people fed.”

He added that his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff “is doing a great job, and we want Israel to get them fed. We're giving some pretty big contributions, basically to purchase food so the people can be fed.”

“We don't want people going hungry, and we don't want people to starve, and there's some bad things happening,” stated Trump.

This past Thursday, Trump addressed the situation in Gaza during an interview with NBC News and stated, "We want to make sure people get fed."

Asked whether he trusts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to administer US aid in Gaza, Trump replied that “he’s certainly a competent person”, adding that he remained concerned about Hamas stealing aid.

“Good management will stop that. Hopefully, the Israelis will provide that,” the President told NBC News.

On Friday, Trump told Axios he is working on a new initiative to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

While voicing concern for the humanitarian situation, Trump placed the blame squarely on Hamas. He noted the terror group has been seizing and selling aid entering Gaza, impeding international relief efforts.