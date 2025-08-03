As the fast of Tisha B’Av ends this evening (Sunday), thousands are expected to gather at the Western Wall Plaza for a national prayer dedicated to the unity of the people of Israel, the safe return of hostages, and the well-being of IDF soldiers and the recovery of the wounded.

The prayer service, held in the presence of Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website and at dozens of locations across Israel and around the world.

Tisha B’Av, a solemn day of mourning for the destruction of the Temples and the consequences of baseless hatred, will conclude with a communal moment of reflection and hope. The service will include heartfelt prayers and a special reading, emphasizing themes of national unity, redemption, and healing.

Earlier, at dusk on the eve of the fast, thousands participated in the annual "Circle of Song"—a moving and symbolic gathering that brings together Jews from all walks of life in a shared expression of mourning, consolation, and faith. This event was also broadcast to a global audience.

At the conclusion of the fast, participants at the Western Wall will receive individual break-the-fast kits in a respectful and organized manner.

The night’s events will continue into the early morning hours, culminating in the traditional recitation of the blessing of the new moon, expected to draw large crowds led by prominent rabbis and community leaders.