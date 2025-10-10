As part of a brief visit to Israel ahead of the expected release of the hostages in the coming days, US Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and his partner Lauren, along with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, visited the Western Wall on Friday afternoon.

They were welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, who described the many prayer gatherings held at the site over the past two years for the hostages’ return — especially during the recent Selichot services and the Priestly Blessing attended by released hostages and families of those still held captive.

Rabbi Rabinovitch thanked the American delegation for their efforts on behalf of Israel and the hostages, calling the mission “one of the most sacred commandments in Judaism.” Together they offered prayers for the completion of the agreement, the safe return of the living hostages to their families, and the proper burial of those who perished.

During the visit, Witkoff took the Four Species in honor of the Sukkot holiday. The visitors placed notes in the Wall, prayed privately, and signed the guest book.

“I pray that this new chapter now opening in the Middle East fulfills its full potential to bring peace. May the leaders be granted clarity, vision, and courage to achieve it,” said Witkoff.

Jared Kushner added, “I pray for peace in the Middle East and bless all those involved in these efforts. I wish President Trump strength and vision to help bring about a successful resolution — to save lives.”