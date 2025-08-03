In the midst of the Tisha B'Av fast (Sunday), the national day of mourning for the destruction of the two Temples, Israel's defense minister, Mr. Israel Katz, visited and prayed at the Western Wall.

He was welcomed by the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, who thanked him for his dedicated efforts on behalf of the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.

During the visit, they jointly recited a special prayer for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces operating on various fronts, for the swift return of the hostages to their families, and for the peace and security of the State of Israel.

The minister also toured the newly uncovered archaeological excavations beneath the Western Wall Plaza, where he was shown findings from the time of the Temple’s destruction, and visited the new audiovisual experience "The Gateway to Heaven", an innovative presentation connecting visitors to the historical and emotional story of Jerusalem and the Jewish people across generations who come to the Wall to embrace its ancient stones.

At the conclusion of the visit, the minister offered a silent prayer beside the stones of the Wall and placed a note that read: “For the release of the hostages, the protection of our communities, the safety of our soldiers, and a great victory over the Hamas murderers,” and signed the guest book.