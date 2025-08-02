Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch live: Tisha B'av night at the Western WallWatch live: Tisha B'av night at the Western WallLarge crowd gathers to read the Book of Lamentations and recite 'Kinot' prayers at the Western Wall. Watch.Israel National News Aug 2, 2025, 10:24 PM (GMT+3)Western WallTisha B'AvRelated articles:JVP ridiculed for instruction not to pray in Hebrew on Tisha B'AvEvery day is a KinahPicking up the piecesJust another day Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew