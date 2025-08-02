On Thursday morning, a large-scale emergency preparedness drill was held in the Municipality of Acre. The exercise was led by the Home Front Command and Israel Police, with the participation of all local emergency and rescue services.

The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit organization specializing in working dogs, participated in the drill, which simulated a mass-casualty scenario following a missile strike has happened during Operation Rising Lion.

The drill tested the the coordination and readiness of first responders under crisis conditions. As part of the exercise, the IDU delivered scent detection and search-and-rescue dogs to the scene.

Handlers from IDU central base in Kfar Tapuach, Samaria, were called up to reinforce the organization's volunteers in northern Israel. The volunteers operated within the designated disaster zone, conducting simulated search operations amid rubble and debris.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov expressed gratitude for the opportunity to take part in the drill:

"We thank the municipality of Acre and the Home Front Command for allowing us to participate in this vital exercise. It's essential that our dogs and handlers are prepared to respond effectively in any situation, anywhere in the country—from Dan to Eilat. The drill was a success, our objectives were met, and we gained valuable insights moving forward."