A worker was killed in an accident at a factory in northern Israel Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a factory in the South Akko industrial zone in the northern city of Akko (Acre), north of Haifa, Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, became trapped in a machine, where he was crushed to death.

Emergency first responders were called to the scene, but were forced to declare him dead.

MDA paramedic Amos Dadon said the worker’s lifeless body was pulled from the machine, and that after emergency workers found he had no pulse and was not breathing, declared the man dead at the scene.

“The worker was trapped in a machine and was unconscious, suffering from serious injuries. With the help of other workers, we pulled him out and started to perform medical examinations. But, unfortunately, he had no vital signs and we were forced to declare his death.”