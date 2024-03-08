Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant marked International Women's Day with a special meeting together with several women serving as battalion commanders in the IDF.

“I was privileged to mark International Women’s Day together with a group of IDF Battalion Commanders and Gender Affairs Advisor, Brig. Gen. Ella Shedo Shechtman. We held an open discussion on their extraordinary service and contribution during this war - defending the State of Israel," he commented.

"This war has demonstrated more than ever before, that women may be integrated in any role in the IDF in accordance with their professional qualifications, and we must do more to ensure their integration."

"We are blessed with determined, driven, and powerful troops," Gallant concluded.