Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, claimed that the group’s leadership is committed to the suffering of the local population, while “the Arab world and the international community abandon them.”

Speaking to the residents in Gaza, al-Hayya stressed that the sacrifice of civilians is a “trust placed on the leadership’s shoulders,” and asserted that the leadership will not give up on their rights.

Al-Hayya also addressed the indirect negotiations with Israel aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner swap deal. He claimed that Hamas had shown “maximum flexibility” and that significant progress had been made, particularly on issues concerning the release of hostages, the redeployment of IDF forces, and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

However, he claimed that Israel suddenly withdrew from the talks, despite what he described as positive responses received by Hamas’ leadership. He also claimed that US envoy Steve Witkoff expressed support for Israel’s position, which he accused of aiming to “waste time and complete the annihilation.”

He accused Israel of attempting to distance UN agencies and local organizations from aid distribution, while leaving behind “death traps to kill our people.” According to him, Israel's goal is to take control of Rafah and establish a buffer zone to transfer displaced persons, in order to prepare to expel the residents and the “eliminate the Palestinian problem.”

In his speech, al-Hayya praised the al-Qassam and al-Quds Brigades for operations which he claimed thwarted IDF activity in Gaza, adding that the Israeli Chief of Staff had requested permission to withdraw forces “to cover up his failure.”

He also called on the international community to sever ties with Israel, impose a siege on Israeli embassies, and file lawsuits against IDF soldiers in international courts. Turning to Jordanians, he urged that they “prevent Israel from dedicating time to Jewish worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque” and to foil the idea of a “substitute homeland.” He also urged Egypt’s leadership and people to open the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Concluding his remarks, al-Hayya stated that there is no point in continuing negotiations “under annihilation, starvation, and siege,” insisting that the direct and dignified delivery of aid is the true proof that the talks are serious.

According to him, air-dropped humanitarian aid as not a real solution, but rather “propaganda to cover up the Israeli crime.”