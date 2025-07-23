Three people were murdered in separate incidents Tuesday night, bringing the number of victims of violence in the Arab sector in 2025 to 136.

In Jaffa, a 51-year-old man was killed near a local café. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arriving at the scene found gunshot wounds on his body and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have launched an investigation.

MDA paramedic Yissachar Weiss said, “The man was lying unconscious near a local restaurant with penetrating injuries on his body. We performed medical examinations, but the wounds were fatal, and we were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.”

In a separate case, a woman of about 40 was found shot dead in a wadi near Ar’ara Banegev. MDA personnel confirmed her death at the scene. Later, police announced that they detained four suspects for questioning, including the woman’s son, brother, and two other relatives. The suspected motive is an "internal family feud."

In a third incident, a man in his 30s was shot dead inside his car in Lod. MDA teams found him in critical condition and declared him dead shortly thereafter.

MDA EMT Mendy Amitai said, “We arrived quickly at the scene, and found utter chaos. We were led to a man of about 30 who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with penetrative wounds to his body. We conducted medical examinations, but his injuries were too severe, and we were forced to declare his death at the scene.”