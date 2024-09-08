A Muslim woman entered a church in London shortly before services last week and screamed that she was there to "kill the God of the Jews," the Daily Mail reported.

The woman also shouted "Allahu Akbar" and multiple antisemitic statements.

The incident occurred at the Angel Church in Islington in northern London. The church's pastor, Regan King, is married to a Jewish woman. When the Muslim woman began her antisemitic tirade, he asked her to leave and moved his family to safety.

The woman became more aggressive after being asked to leave. King called the police, and the woman was arrested after they arrived.

The woman allegedly attempted to appeal to one of the policemen who she thought was a fellow Muslim, speaking to him in Arabic, calling him her "brother" and asking him to "remember Allah." When this failed she allegedly assaulted the officers.

King said following the incident, "My family and I are deeply concerned and shaken by this incident, especially my wife who is Jewish. She is traumatized and now fears going outside.

"Since October 7 especially, as a family and church, we have experienced multiple incidents of antisemitism and anti-Christianity. Yet we are undeterred and will continue to operate as usual albeit with plans for increasing our security."

It is unknown if the woman targeted the church because the pastor's wife is Jewish.