Haredi soldiers serving in the IDF reserves, including members of the Chabad-Lubavitch community, say they were rejected from the Military Rabbinate Course solely due to their religious affiliation.

The serious allegations were reported by Mendy Rizel on Kol Barama Radio, which aired disguised audio recordings of soldiers describing their sense of discrimination.

“It feels like discrimination,” said one soldier who was not accepted into the course. “If you’re not from the Religious Zionist community, you get an unpleasant feeling, and your chances of acceptance are very low.”

The reservists emphasized their dedicated service, adding that they also wish to contribute through the Military Rabbinate, but feel that the course has been closed to them because of their haredi background.

The claims come from several haredi soldiers who applied for the course during various periods - including Chabad hasidim known for their dedicated military service and activities in support of IDF troops.

The soldiers also stressed that they have faced insurmountable barriers to acceptance, despite their qualifications and experience.

In response, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit rejected the claims in an official statement, saying: “The selection process for the Military Rabbinate Course is conducted fairly and professionally. The allegations presented are completely baseless.”