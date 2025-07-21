הרמטכ"ל בביקור בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Shejaiya area in northern Gaza on Sunday, where he met his son, Maj. A.

Maj. A. is a company commander in the Armored Corps who has been fighting alongside other forces in Gaza since the war began.

During the visit, Zamir conducted an observation of the area, held discussions with battalion commanders about the achievements of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots,” and reviewed with them the plans for continued operations in Gaza.

“You are fighting a war more just than any other, and with extraordinary courage. Our goals and your accomplishments will bring lasting change to Israel’s security,” Zamir told the commanders.

He added, “The events in Syria, including the massacre of Druze in Sweida, again demonstrate that in the Middle East, those who cannot defend themselves cannot live in security. Terror organizations and jihadist actors pose threats in all arenas, and we must fight them — just as you are doing here. Your operational achievements — eliminating terrorists, destroying infrastructure above and below ground, and capturing and clearing wide areas — will allow us to reshape our operational approach.”

Zamir emphasized that the IDF is prepared to intensify its efforts in Gaza. “We will implement new operational configurations to enhance our advantages, reduce vulnerabilities, and deepen our operational gains. These will increasingly intensify the harm to Hamas and reduce force attrition. We’ve presented our options to the political echelon and will stabilize reality according to our interests.”

“The achievements you have secured on the ground during Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ are what is accelerating Hamas' defeat and creating the potential for a hostage deal. Sadly, war also brings losses. This is part of the reality of combat. Our soldiers fell in the sacred mission of defending the nearby communities. We are fighting to protect ourselves. This cannot be done solely on the defensive; we defend by going on the offensive. That is a core lesson from October 7. This is the time for perseverance and patience. Only through this will we reach a point where we break our enemies. If we reach a hostage deal in the coming days, it will be your major achievement. Every hostage released will be because of your efforts,” he concluded.

Also participating in the visit were Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, 98th Division commander Brig. Gen. Guy Levy, 7th Armored Brigade commander Col. S., and 214th Fire Brigade commander Col. R.