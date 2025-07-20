The Knesset’s National Security Committee convened on Sunday to discuss the dismantling of nonprofit organizations allegedly supporting terrorist groups. The meeting was held at the request of several lawmakers, including MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism), and centered on recent revelations regarding the nonprofit Aid 48 Organization, which serves as the social arm of the Ra’am party.

According to investigative reports, Aid 48 allegedly transferred funds directly to organizations officially designated as terrorist groups, including Hamas. These findings were brought forward by the Choosing Life Forum, an organization representing bereaved families and victims of terrorism.

During the session, MK Succot delivered a scathing critique of both the Ra’am party and Israel’s judicial system. “It’s inconceivable that individuals serving in the Knesset have received billions in funding that has now vanished, only for us to discover links between these same individuals and an organization funneling money to terrorist groups,” he said. “We must acknowledge the truth: the Central Elections Committee has disqualified these parties repeatedly, yet every time, the Supreme Court reinstates them. These are not ordinary political factions — they function as the political arm of terror, the political arm of Hamas.”

Succot called for an immediate halt to all government financial transfers to the organization and its affiliates. “We continue to pay them salaries — it’s disgraceful. I hope these revelations result in criminal indictments and prison sentences, so we can finally rid the Knesset of this stain.”

The discussion followed the publication of an official report recommending the dismantling of Aid 48. The report concluded that the nonprofit engaged in “ongoing illegal activity and violations of proper administrative conduct,” including direct financial ties to terrorist entities. The Registrar of Associations corroborated the findings, stating that the organization had knowingly transferred funds to outlawed groups.

Calls are now mounting within the Knesset for legal action and a broader investigation into nonprofit organizations with suspected links to terrorism.