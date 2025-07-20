In honor of the Three Weeks, Yaakov Shwekey releases a new a cappella version of his powerful song Kaddish, featuring for the first time the renowned vocal group The Maccabeats, who also produced the vocal arrangement.

The song Kaddish was written in memory of the fallen IDF soldiers, and the accompanying video has stirred deep emotion throughout the Jewish world.

The song is a cappella due to the customs of mourning observed between 17 Tamuz and Tisha B'Av, generally referred to as the Three Weeks.