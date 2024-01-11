Marking 100 days since October 7th, War Cabinet Minster, Minister Benny Gantz, Cantor Netanel Hershtik, and the Maccabeats join in prayer for the IDF soldiers.

Hundreds of young school choir members also lend their voices to join this remarkable production.

Cantor Hershtik stated: “During these challenging times, every Jewish heart yearns to do something to support our soldiers in their efforts. Their inspiring heroism brings the Jewish people together in prayer for their safety and success on the battlefield. I believe that this musical prayer reflects the outpouring of love and support that we all feel towards our chayalim."

"Furthermore," he added, "both the Maccabeats and myself are humbled to be joined by a great leader of Israel, former Chief of Staff, Gen Lt. Benny Gantz who is currently serving as War Cabinet Minister, leading the joint effort of the Jewish people in their battle against evil.”