During the past week, the IDF, following IDF and ISA intelligence, struck and eliminated the terrorist Barhoum Shahin, the Head of the Western Gaza District in the General Security Apparatus, and the terrorist Asham Tzartzur, the Head of Hamas' Government Emergency Committee in eastern Gaza.

As part of their roles, the terrorists were involved in Hamas’ security and governance activities in Gaza against the Gazan population, and in assisting the terrorists in Hamas's military wing, while employing methods of repression and violence against the civilians of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated that the General Security Apparatus is a secretive and significant mechanism in the Hamas terrorist organization, which is responsible for exposing “collaborators” and securing Hamas’ senior officials and its assets in the Gaza Strip and outside of it. In addition, the apparatus is responsible for producing intelligence assessments that assist the senior officials of the terror organization with decision-making and the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel, and suppressing opposition to Hamas’ rule.

Additionally, as part of the strike, the terrorist Faraj Al-‘Aoul, the head of Hamas’ Legal Bureau and a member of Hamas’ Legislative Council, was eliminated.

"The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians," the military stated.