Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained injuries during an Israeli attack on Iran last month, according to two US intelligence sources who confirmed the incident to CBS News.

The US intelligence sources corroborated reports from Iranian state-run media, which stated that President Pezeshkian was attending a Supreme National Security Council meeting when the Israeli strike occurred.

Iranian state media indicated he suffered leg injuries while escaping through an emergency shaft. It remains unconfirmed whether Pezeshkian was the intended target of the strike.

Earlier this month, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, President Pezeshkian himself asserted that Israel had attempted to assassinate him by bombarding the area where he was conducting a meeting. When directly questioned about whether he believed Israel had tried to kill him, Pezeshkian responded, "They did try, yes. And they acted accordingly, but they failed."

Neither the White House nor the Israeli government has commented on the report. An Iranian government official declined to provide a statement.

An Iranian official said earlier this week that the assassination attempt on Pezeshkian will not be allowed to pass without Israel paying a price for it.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, the official announced that a wide-ranging investigation has been opened regarding the assassination attempt that was carried out during Operation Rising Lion, within which suspicion of collaboration by accomplices who assisted in its execution is being examined.

The official further added that the assassination attempt on Pezeshkian is part of a broader Israeli plan aimed at overthrowing the regime in Iran.