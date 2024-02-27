British presenter Piers Morgan interviewed former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and claimed that Israel's response to the October 7th massacre was disproportionate.

Morgan noted that 1,200 Israelis had been killed on October 7th, and 5,431 injured, alongside 233 IDF soldiers killed in action in Gaza during the ground defensive and 1,373 wounded. Israel's response has killed approximately 30 times as many Palestinians. Morgan stated that without a set date for the end of the war, the number could rapidly reach 60 or 70 times as many Palestinians.

Bennett replied that it was not a matter of numbers, and that no one compared the number of USA soldiers killed in World War II to the number of Nazi soldiers.

He also demanded to know if the Americans had made a mistake by killing more Nazis than the Nazis had killed Americans.