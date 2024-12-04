The evacuation in the community of Ramat Arbel in the lower Galilee was postponed after it became clear that the police did not have enough forces to allocate to carry out the mission, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned.

The police decided to prioritize other missions, including maintaining the security of residents in the Galilee and preparing to prevent terrorist attacks that may precede the evacuation.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has made it clear that his policy on the demolition of buildings is an egalitarian policy and that he will not agree to a policy that discriminates against Jews by only targeting Jewish communities. The minister has emphasized more than once that a situation in which Jewish homes are demolished but the law is not enforced on nearby illegal buildings in non-Jewish communities is unacceptable to him.

Overnight, hundreds of youths and family members arrived in Ramat Arbel in an attempt to prevent the expected evacuation of the community. Among those who came to support Ramat Arbel was the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat (Safed), Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu.

In recent days, inspectors from the Israel Land Authority's enforcement unit have been patrolling Ramat Arbel, and have imposed demolition orders on the construction there. They intend to demolish the homes of reservists who have been serving in the current war and expel five families from their homes.

The Israeli government approved the establishment of Ramat Arbel in July 2023. At the time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the announcement of the new community marked a "holiday" for the State of Israel.