Avi Yohanan, the owner of the Panda hotel where Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah stayed in Moshav Neve Ativ ,stated that he will sue the opponents of the judicial reform who ranked the hotel low on Google even though they did not stay at the hotel at all.

Speaking to Reshet Bet, he stated that he did not meet with Netanyahu since he is staying abroad currently, but added that it is a great honor for him that the Prime Minister and his wife are vacationing at his hotel.

He refuted the claims that the entire hotel was rented by Netanyahu at the expense of the state: "There were at least 70 other guests in the hotel," he said.

Regarding the protesters who rated the hotel on Google even though they didn't stay there at all, the commented: "We will sue anyone who gave us a low rating without actually staying at the hotel."

One of the responses on Google reads: "Do you like hotels that serve dictators? If you answered yes, the hotel is for you." Another user claimed: "I would say this hotel is amazing, but it has become a dictator's fortress. I do not recommend it."

"This hotel hosted the dictator-in-chief Benjamin Netanyahu," wrote another user. "A great place for dictators," added another user.

In response, some right-wing users gave the opposite review: "Excellent hotel! There is no need to pay attention to all the crazy people who try to harm the business. Wretched people," a user wrote.

A few hours after they were written, some of the written reviews were removed, because Google's algorithm detected a significant increase in reviews and flagged them as a spam attack.

The journalist Kalman Liebskind commented: "What despicable people. Now the one who hosts the Prime Minister minister should also remain without a livelihood?"