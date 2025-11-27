The coalition leadership reported this evening (Thursday) that agreements have been reached with the haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), who are expected to resume voting with the coalition starting next week, ending the haredi voting boycott.

The boycott, which began in the middle of the previous Knesset session, ended after the draft of the recruitment law was placed on the table of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today.

It is expected that next week, the Shas party will also return to the positions it held in the coalition. However, it seems that the haredi parties are waiting to return to the government until the recruitment law progresses.

The haredi boycott of votes with the coalition has been ongoing since June, in protest of the lack of progress on the Draft Law. During this period, the Ministries of Welfare, Health, Labor, Religious Affairs, and Jerusalem operated without ministers, and in the end, the Knesset approved the appointment of deputies to head these ministries, with the support of the Haredi parties.