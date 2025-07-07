אביו של אל"מ יהונתן שטיינברג הי"ד פנה בסרטון לראש הממשלה צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Ahead of President Trump's anticipated meeting this evening (Monday) with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Danny Steinberg, father of the late Col. Yehonatan (Hy”d), called on the Prime Minister to act decisively to end the war through the eradication of Hamas.

In a video released by the Heroism Forum, Steinberg states that his son and the other soldiers fell for this very purpose, emphasizing the importance of returning all the hostages and eliminating Hamas.

“About two years ago, you promised us that you would eliminate Hamas from the face of the earth and bring back all the hostages without exception. No more Ron Arads, no more additional rounds. That’s what you promised us. We have reached the final stretch. You have withstood immense pressure from within and from without until now. We are with you, we stand behind you,” Steinberg said.

He added, “Continue to stand strong under pressure. Our sons fell to bring this moment to fruition—the moment of no more additional rounds, no more hostages left behind with an uncertain fate. Bring everyone home and eradicate Hamas. This is the moment. Please, continue to stand firm. The people are with you, and proud of you.”