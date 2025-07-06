Jewish communities across Australia are experiencing heightened fear and distress following a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents in recent months. Community members describe a “relentless” wave of hatred that has targeted children, schools, and places of worship.

A parliamentary inquiry in New South Wales has revealed disturbing details, particularly involving Jewish schoolchildren. Testimonies describe harassment on the streets, threats, and even Nazi salutes directed at students.

Miriam Hasofer, principal of Moriah College, a Jewish private school in Sydney, told the inquiry that the rise in anti-Semitism has become “crude, vile and targeted.”

"Last week a year 9 girl was chased up Queens Park Road by a woman shouting, 'F*** the Jews', 'f****** c-word', 'free Palestine', over and over," Hasofer told the inquiry. "This was a child walking to school; she was terrified."

The threats extend beyond the street. Hasofer said she received an anonymous message reading 'I hope all the children, parents and staff get cancer and die a slow, painful death. Praise Hitler.' Hasofer also gave multiple accounts of how passing drivers would give the Nazi salute or yelling "f*** the Jews."

According to Hasofer, the situation has become a grim routine. "In 2025 we are averaging nearly one incident a week; that's nearly two years of relentless, targeted abuse. Our leaders are operating like a counterterrorism unit and this has become our new normal."

The fear has spread to other Jewish schools. Bassina Farbenblum, a member of the council at Emanuel School, said children there are “genuinely fearful for their safety.” She described a recent incident: "There were kids in my son's year who had raw eggs thrown at them at Westfield because they were in school uniform."

Principal Linda Ames echoed the concern, saying, "The references are Nazis, Hitler, gas chambers — to me there is no question, this is antisemitism."

A senior New South Wales Police officer confirmed that hate crimes against the Jewish community have increased year-on-year, signaling a deteriorating trend.

Tensions escalated further this past weekend when a synagogue in Melbourne was set on fire late Friday night with around 20 worshippers inside. The group managed to escape through a back exit. Hours later, pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked a restaurant owned by an Israeli chef, hurling chairs and food while chanting “Death to the IDF.”

Police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the synagogue arson. He allegedly entered the premises, poured a flammable liquid at the entrance, and set it ablaze. He remains in custody ahead of a court hearing on July 22.

The New South Wales parliamentary inquiry is expected to publish its findings in September.