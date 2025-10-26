Jewish White House reporter Jake Turx responded to the discourse regarding whether US President Donald Trump will rebuild the Holy Temple (Beis Hamikdash) in Jerusalem.

Speaking to Belaaz, Turx explained, "If there's one thing Trump understands, it's leverage. The problem is he couldn't figure out how to get leverage over Hamas."

In his opinion, the solution is "very simple": To tell the Hamas terror group that if they won't disarm, control of the Temple Mount (Har Habayis) will be transferred solely to the Jews.

"They don't care about anybody's kids, they'll sacrifice everybody, but the one thing they will not sacrifice is Har Habayis," he explained, adding, "I'm not saying, 'Let's go up and build the Beis Hamikdash this second,' I'm saying, 'Let's put Har Habayis on the table.' And if that doesn't work and Hamas does not disarm, then we'll have to figure out about building the Beis Hamikdash, but for now, let's just use it for leverage."

Last week, a Jewish White House reporter asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt if President Trump was considering building the Third Temple in Jerusalem. Leavitt responded that the matter had not come up in any of the meetings held on President Trump's construction projects.

Trump has recently announced several planned historic construction projects, including the creation of a ceremonial arch in Washington and replacing the east wing of the White House with a ballroom.