Edan Alexander, a Hamas captivity survivor who was freed in May after 584 days in Hamas captivity, will meet tomorrow (Thursday) with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Channel 12 News reported.

First Lady Melania Trump will also join the meeting, where the American former hostage is expected to thank the president for his release and call for the release of the remaining hostages still held by Hamas.

The meeting will take place just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks with President Trump.

Alexander was freed from captivity about a month and a half ago, during a time when President Trump was in the Middle East, and efforts were made to arrange a meeting between the two. Due to his medical condition and the treatments he had to undergo, the soldier who was released after nearly 600 days in captivity chose to stay in Israel.

Edan's family agreed with Trump’s team that he would meet the U.S. president when Edan returns to the United States.

His release was secured thanks to diplomatic efforts and pressure from the Trump Administration.