Saudi Arabia is insisting that Israel finish the job in Gaza by removing Hamas from power completely in the coastal enclave as a precondition for a normalization agreement with the Jewish State, a Saudi source told i24NEWS.

The source, who is reportedly close to the royal court, told Middle East correspondent Ariel Oseran that, "Without removing Hamas, there will be no peace."

According to the report, the Saudi government hopes the Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmoud Abbas, will be restored to power in Gaza after the fall of the Hamas government.

The report is the first indication that ending the war now instead of continuing until Hamas is completely defeated may jeopardize efforts to secure normalization accords with Arab and Muslim nations and the Trump Administration's efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.

US President Donald Trump stated today (Tuesday) that he believes a ceasefire could be reached sometime next week. He also reiterated his desire to see all of the remaining Israeli hostages returned.

Trump further stated that he would be "very firm" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the issue of ending the war in Gaza when the two leaders meet in Washington next week.