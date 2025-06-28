Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, gave an interview to Iranian state television in which he revealed details about an assassination attempt on his life by the IDF.

During the interview, he was seen using a special inhalation device to help rehabilitate his lungs — a lasting result of his injuries.

Shamkhani said he was buried under the rubble of his home for three hours and was seriously wounded. “I was mainly injured internally; my ribs were broken,” he said in the interview.

“I woke up the moment the projectile hit me. At first, I thought I was trapped under rubble and debris had fallen. I started digging with my legs as much as I could. I did that because of the damage to my lungs, because my rib cage was broken. I saw other internal injuries. I prayed and heard the sound of a car. I took steady breaths.”

Khamenei’s adviser stated in the interview that he is not afraid of Israel. “I’ve never been afraid, not even for a moment, of the Zionist attack. The Zionists know why they tried to eliminate me — and so do I. I can’t say the reason, but I made their lives hell,” he claimed.

The Iranian adviser also criticized Tehran’s negotiations with the West, claiming: “The negotiations weren’t meant to reach an agreement, but to deceive us. We knew they wanted to create internal conditions to spark protests.”