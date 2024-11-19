The National Security Committee held an urgent hearing on Tuesday following the firing of flares at the Prime Minister's home, which raised concerns of a serious escalation in incitement against elected officials.

MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit), who serves as the head of the committee, warned at the start of the discussion: "Hatred and incitement have become the norm. We must stop this before disaster strikes."

The police presented alarming data on a dramatic increase in incidents of incitement: in 2023 eighty-five investigation files were opened for incitement, this year we have already reached 156. "The online monitoring reaches thousands of cases, but, in practice, only one indictment has been filed," said the head of police investigations.

During the discussion, Knesset members criticized the enforcement process and responses to political violence. MK Gilad Kariv said that "political violence is not treated seriously enough." On the other hand, MK Osher Shekalim (Likud) emphasized that the elected officials themselves have a responsibility to calm the air.

The police and the Attorney General’s Office stressed their commitment to handling cases of incitement. Attorney Shimon Hoja of the Attorney General’s Office said, "We regard any criminal offense against elected officials with utmost severity and deal with it quickly and efficiently."

The committee chairman concluded the discussion with an unequivocal call to all law enforcement officials: "Protect democracy differently. Democracy will not fire a flare, but will fire the next bullet."