According to the Wall Street Journal, Israel recently inflicted “serious damage” on Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Key sites such as Natanz and Isfahan were targeted, and the scale of destruction appears greater than previously understood.

Satellite imagery and IAEA data indicate approximately 14,000 centrifuges were destroyed underground at Natanz due to a power‑supply disruption.

Natanz: A major above‑ground enrichment hall was destroyed, together with ancillary electrical and support systems. The IAEA reported the fracture of power supplies, severely damaging the facility’s underground centrifuges.

Isfahan: The conversion plant and fuel‑plate fabrication facilities—critical to uranium processing—were heavily damaged, with at least four core buildings destroyed. Radiation levels reportedly remain within safe limits.

Fordow: Above‑ground structures suffered limited damage. Yet crucially, the buried centrifuge cascades—shielded deep under rock—were unhit. The IAEA confirmed no evident harm to the underground enrichment halls.

This is a crucial fallback for Iran: the Fordow enrichment facility remains largely intact. While some above‑ground infrastructure was hit, the deep underground cascades and centrifuges appear unscathed. This leaves Iran capable of resuming weapons-grade enrichment if it chooses to do so.