תקיפת כלי ההנדסה דובר צה"ל

In the last few days, Israeli Air Force aircraft identified several attempts by Iranian regime security personnel to rehabilitate missile launch and storage sites after they had been struck by the IDF.

The aircraft targeted and dismantled the engineering equipment and eliminated dozens of soldiers of the Iranian Armed Forces operating in the area.

The IAF continues to operate in Iranian airspace to eliminate threats to Israel’s home front. The IDF will not allow the Iranian regime to rehabilitate launch infrastructure aimed at Israel’s home front.

Earlier in the afternoon, the IDF published footage of another strike in Iran.

In the strike, 20 IAF fighter jets targeted surface-to-surface missile infrastructure sites and soldiers in Iran's military forces.

In addition, the IAF identified the movement of trucks carrying surface-to-surface missiles. The trucks were struck when they arrived at the launch sites.