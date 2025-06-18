Hackers reportedly hijacked the Iranian state broadcaster during a live broadcast on Tuesday and broadcast anti-regime messages.

Videos posted to social media show what is reportedly state television broadcasting footage from anti-regime protests, specifically the massive 2022 "Women, Life, Freedom" protests, along with messages such as "Rise up! This is your moment. Go out into the streets. Take control of your future.

Opposition-aligned Iran International quoted the state broadcaster as saying: "If you experience disruptions or irrelevant messages while watching various TV channels, it is due to enemy interference with satellite signals."

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the infiltration of the broadcast was limited to satellite transmissions.

Earlier in the week, an Israeli airstrike hit the headquarters of the Iranian state broadcaster.

Minister of Defense Katz confirmed that the IDF has struck the "Iranian regime's propaganda and incitement broadcasting authority," after a widespread evacuation of the population.

"We will hit the Iranian dictator everywhere," Katz declared.

The IDF confirmed that the Israeli Air Force conducted a precise strike based on intelligence provided by the Intelligence Directorate, targeting a "communications center that was being used for military purposes by the Iranian Armed Forces."

According to the IDF, "The building was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity, covering up the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets. The strike directly harmed the military capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces."

Prior to the strike, the IDF provided an effective advanced warning to the civilian population, including phone calls, and conducted the strike in a precise manner in order to mitigate harm to civilians as far as feasible.

A short time earlier, the IDF issued a warning calling on residents of District Three in northern Tehran, where the headquarters are located.