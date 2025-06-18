An IDF spokesman responded Wednesday morning to reports about a shortage of Arrow missiles following intense missile attacks from Iran during the ongoing war.

"The IDF is prepared and ready to handle any scenario," the spokesperson stated in response to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report claims that Israel's stock of Arrow missiles is dwindling due to the hundreds of ballistic missiles fired by Iran.

While most of these missiles are intercepted by Arrow missiles, additional defense systems like David’s Sling and the American-made THAAD are also part of Israel’s defense array.

An American source quoted in the report mentioned that a shortage of missiles could negatively impact Israel’s ability to defend against long-range missiles fired by Iran. The report also states that the US has been aware of the issue for months and is redirecting resources to enhance Israel’s defense capabilities.