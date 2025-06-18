Arrow missile
Arrow missileFlash 90

An IDF spokesman responded Wednesday morning to reports about a shortage of Arrow missiles following intense missile attacks from Iran during the ongoing war.

"The IDF is prepared and ready to handle any scenario," the spokesperson stated in response to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The report claims that Israel's stock of Arrow missiles is dwindling due to the hundreds of ballistic missiles fired by Iran.

Related articles:

While most of these missiles are intercepted by Arrow missiles, additional defense systems like David’s Sling and the American-made THAAD are also part of Israel’s defense array.

An American source quoted in the report mentioned that a shortage of missiles could negatively impact Israel’s ability to defend against long-range missiles fired by Iran. The report also states that the US has been aware of the issue for months and is redirecting resources to enhance Israel’s defense capabilities.