Two minors from a Bedouin community were arrested last night (Wednesday) by police teams from the Glilot station on suspicion of attempting to loot fuel from buses damaged by the Iranian missile strike in Herzliya.

Citizens reported that the minors, 17-year-old residents of the south, arrived at the site with jerrycans of fuel and a hose that they connected to one of the buses.

According to the police, the boys tried to take advantage of the opportunity and steal fuel from buses damaged by the incident. Officers arrested them on the spot. The minors were taken for questioning at the Glilot station in the Yarkon area, and today the police will request to extend their detention at the juvenile court.

The Israel Police clarified that it views the looting act seriously, especially in cases of security incidentals, and will act decisively against any attempt to exploit the situation for criminal activity. "Exploitation of such a sensitive security situation for the purpose of theft is a severe and despicable act that will be dealt with harshly," said the police.

