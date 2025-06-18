Iran on Tuesday night successfully downed an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the skies of Isfahan in central Iran. The UAV was on a "hunt" mission aimed at locating missile launchers and surface-to-surface missiles in the area.

The IDF spokesperson stated, “During operational activity, a surface-to-air missile was fired toward an IAF UAV. The UAV fell in Iran. No injuries were reported and there is no risk of an information breach.”

This marks the first time since the beginning of the conflict that Iran has successfully downed an Israeli UAV in its airspace. The Iranians claim it was a "Hermes 900" UAV.

Meanwhile, over 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, conducted a series of strikes on military targets in the Tehran area overnight.

The IDF stated that as part of the ongoing effort to disrupt Iran's nuclear weapons development program, a facility for producing centrifuges in Tehran was targeted. These centrifuges are meant to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and speed of its uranium enrichment to develop nuclear weapons.

"The Iranian regime is enriching uranium for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons. It is important to note that nuclear development for civilian use does not require enrichment at these levels," the IDF said.

Additionally, several weapons manufacturing sites were targeted during the wave of strikes. Among the facilities hit was one used for producing raw materials and components for assembling surface-to-surface missiles that Iran has fired and continues to fire at Israel. Another facility targeted produced components for surface-to-air missiles designed to target aircraft.