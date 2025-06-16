The IDF announced that on Sunday, the Israeli Air Force struck a building near Tehran housing four senior figures in the Iranian regime’s intelligence apparatus. The operation was carried out based on precise intelligence provided by the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

Among those killed was Mahmad Khatami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization since 2022, responsible for counterintelligence, espionage, and domestic repression.

His deputy, Mahmad Hassan Mahakaki, formerly chaired the Strategic Intelligence Division and played a central role in terrorist operations targeting Israel and Western nations.

Also eliminated were Mohsen Bagheri, head of the Quds Force Intelligence Division, and his deputy, Abu al-Fadl Nikouei. Both were involved in providing operational and intelligence support to Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Shiite militias in Iraq. They worked to bolster Iranian entrenchment in Syria and to strengthen Hezbollah’s capabilities in Lebanon.

The IDF noted that these assassinations follow the earlier elimination of the head of intelligence in the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff last Friday, marking a severe blow to Iran’s intelligence capabilities and terror planning against Israel.