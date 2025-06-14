The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, on Saturday met with air crews and technicians from Tel Nof Airbase who are taking part in the strikes in Iran.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation to the technical teams for their important work, praised the air crews, and emphasized the courage, precision.

He also praised the determination they have demonstrated while executing the mission, preserving freedom of action, operational superiority, and the security of the State of Israel.

"We are in the midst of an unprecedented achievement in the history of the IDF in terms of operational, intelligence, and technological capabilities," Zamir told the air crews.

"We are opening the route to Tehran. You are dealing with an unprecedented strategic threat to the State of Israel. I gain confidence from you — from the pilots, the senior commanders in the Air Force, and our intelligence personnel. I visited all the Air Force bases. I saw the pilots, and they gave me the confidence that we can move forward."