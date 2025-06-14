IDF spokesman Effie Defrin on Saturday nights spoke to the media, expounding on the IDF's operation to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat.

"We are continuing with intense combat — both defensively and offensively," Defrin began. "As I speak, we are striking across Iran as part of Operation Rising Lion."

"These strikes are being carried out to meet the operation’s objective: eliminating the existential Iranian threat to the State of Israel — the nuclear and missile threat. Over the past 24 hours, the IAF completed a series of strikes and blows against targets across Iran."

He continued, "Here is a map of Iran. The points marked on the map represent different areas in which we operated, striking over 150 targets and over 400 separate assets. Now, I’d like to share a significant wave of strikes that was recently completed, demonstrating new IAF capabilities and aerial superiority over Iranian skies."

"Overnight, the IAF launched a massive strike executed by over 70 fighter jets, striking targets in Tehran, deep in the heart of the country. The road to Tehran is open. We struck over 40 missile-related targets and advanced air defense array systems across Iran, as well as additional command and launch infrastructure. Our fighter jets flew for about two and a half hours in the skies of Tehran, together with unmanned aerial vehicles that remained airborne around the clock, all controlling the airspace, providing intelligence, and assisting in the strike.

"Dozens of aircraft are now operating freely over Tehran thanks to our strikes that neutralized many of Iran’s Air Defense Array threats. This is an arena where IAF fighter jets are operating for the first time — marking the deepest range we’ve ever reached in Iran. Our aircraft flew unencumbered the entire way to the surprise strike. We’ve established aerial superiority from western Iran to Tehran. This enables us to act and thwart threats against the State of Israel.

"Our pilots are operating professionally in the face of risk. Reaching Tehran bears broad strategic and operational implications. The IAF and the Intelligence Directorate have been preparing for this moment for years. We will reach wherever necessary to protect the civilians of Israel. Tehran is no longer immune. Its capital city and its terror network are now exposed to Israeli strikes.

"Last night, we struck the Iranian regime’s nuclear site in the Isfahan area. Here, Iran had established infrastructure for reconversion — a process of reconverting enriched uranium for clear military purposes. We struck the site and dismantled a structure used for the production of metallic uranium, along with infrastructure for enriched uranium conversion, laboratories, and additional facilities. The dismantling of these components constitutes a significant blow to Iran’s ability to advance toward obtaining a nuclear weapon."

Defrin stressed, "We cannot allow a regime whose declared goal is our destruction to possess weapons of mass destruction."

"I would like to address the home front," he continued. "The resilience of civilians in the home front is a key component in sustaining the achievements of the operation. Your composure is commendable."

"Unfortunately, yesterday, three civilians were killed and 76 were injured from Iranian missile strikes on population centers in Israel. I wish to express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery. We will continue to do everything necessary to thwart every threat and improve our defense. We are operating to ensure optimal defense.

"Our multi-layered defense systems are operating to intercept threats, but they are not hermetic. In the recent barrages, a limited number of impacts were identified in various areas, causing individuals to be trapped, injured, and even killed. All were evacuated for medical treatment.

"The Home Front Command's Search and Rescue Brigade troops, in cooperation with Magen David Adom, Israel Police, and local authorities, are deployed across the country and remain on high alert to reach any scene as quickly as possible and provide a rapid response.

"I urge you to follow the Home Front Command’s instructions — they save lives. The public is asked not to document and not to share the locations of rocket fallings — doing so assists the enemy. Many such instances were circulated in the past 24 hours. I repeat: do not share them.

"We are engaged in a multi-front war. Alongside the strikes in Iran, IDF troops and their commanders continue to operate in defense and offense across all arenas. The troops are deployed and are continuing to fight in Gaza right now.

"I want to emphasize that the Hostage Task Force, the Southern Command, and the Intelligence Directorate are continuing to allocate all necessary resources to protect the hostages and fulfill our highest mission: to bring them home. The hostages remain at the forefront of our minds, and we will continue to do everything possible to secure their return.

"I ask you to remain calm and act with full responsibility.

"I know these past days have been difficult and complex. We have launched an operation, and we know what a strong nation stands behind us. Together, we will get through this. I will continue to be here and update you on any developments."